Afrika Bambaataa passed away Thursday morning at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the hip-hop pioneer died around 3 a.m. in Pennsylvania.

Cause of death

Afrika Bambaataa passed away on Thursday.(X)

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The outlet reported that Bambaataa died from complications related to cancer.

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Who was Afrika Bambaataa?

Afrika Bambaataa, born Lance Taylor on April 17, 1957, in the Bronx, New York, was a pioneering American DJ, rapper, and producer. He is widely regarded as one of the founding figures of hip-hop culture, alongside DJ Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash.

Raised in the Bronx River Houses by parents of Jamaican and Barbadian descent, he grew up surrounded by activism and a diverse music collection. As a teenager, he became a “warlord” in the Black Spades gang during a period marked by violence and poverty in the South Bronx.

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{{^usCountry}} In the early 1970s, Bambaataa founded the Universal Zulu Nation, aiming to transform former gang members into a positive cultural movement centered on peace, unity, love, and creativity through music and knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the early 1970s, Bambaataa founded the Universal Zulu Nation, aiming to transform former gang members into a positive cultural movement centered on peace, unity, love, and creativity through music and knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His 1982 track Planet Rock, created with Soul Sonic Force, blended hip-hop with electronic influences inspired by Kraftwerk. The song helped pioneer the electro-funk sound and had a lasting impact on global dance music, including techno. Follow-up tracks such as Looking for the Perfect Beat further cemented his reputation as a key innovator in hip-hop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His 1982 track Planet Rock, created with Soul Sonic Force, blended hip-hop with electronic influences inspired by Kraftwerk. The song helped pioneer the electro-funk sound and had a lasting impact on global dance music, including techno. Follow-up tracks such as Looking for the Perfect Beat further cemented his reputation as a key innovator in hip-hop. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bambaataa played a major role in taking hip-hop to a global audience through Zulu Nation chapters, international tours, and cultural outreach. However, his later years were clouded by serious allegations of child sexual abuse dating back decades. He denied the claims, stepped down from the Zulu Nation in 2016, and faced multiple civil lawsuits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bambaataa played a major role in taking hip-hop to a global audience through Zulu Nation chapters, international tours, and cultural outreach. However, his later years were clouded by serious allegations of child sexual abuse dating back decades. He denied the claims, stepped down from the Zulu Nation in 2016, and faced multiple civil lawsuits. {{/usCountry}}

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