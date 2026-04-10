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Afrika Bambaataa cause of death: How did the hip hop pioneer die? Details surface

Afrika Bambaataa died from complications related to cancer.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 01:25 am IST
Edited by Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Afrika Bambaataa passed away Thursday morning at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the hip-hop pioneer died around 3 a.m. in Pennsylvania.

Cause of death

Afrika Bambaataa passed away on Thursday.(X)

The outlet reported that Bambaataa died from complications related to cancer.

Also Read: 'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick dies at 35: Cause of death revealed as wife calls him 'an inspiration'

Who was Afrika Bambaataa?

Afrika Bambaataa, born Lance Taylor on April 17, 1957, in the Bronx, New York, was a pioneering American DJ, rapper, and producer. He is widely regarded as one of the founding figures of hip-hop culture, alongside DJ Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash.

Raised in the Bronx River Houses by parents of Jamaican and Barbadian descent, he grew up surrounded by activism and a diverse music collection. As a teenager, he became a “warlord” in the Black Spades gang during a period marked by violence and poverty in the South Bronx.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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