Michael J. Fox still alive: Death rumors debunked by rep

One person asked on X, "Why is my news feed showing that @CNN is remembering the life of the actor Michael J. Fox? But when you click that, it takes you to the main page? Did CNN report that he had died by accident?"

On Wednesday, CNN shared an article and video titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox ”. Although it was quickly taken down, screenshots circulated on social media, prompting confusion. Several fans took to social media to express concern.

Michael J. Fox is alive and well. A representative for the Back to the Future star confirmed to TMZ that he attended PaleyFest LA on Tuesday, appearing on stage and giving interviews. This came just one day before a CNN article titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox” sparked widespread death rumors. CNN has since removed the article from its website.

Rep responds After the rumors spread, a representative for the actor told TMZ, "Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews."

CNN issues statement In a statement to HT.com, a CNN spokesperson said, "The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."

Michael J. Fox health Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1990 at age 29. He went public with his diagnosis in 1998 and founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to fund Parkinson’s research.

In May 2023, he released the documentary Still, reflecting on his life and living with the disease.

He described the first time he noticed symptoms: "I woke up with a ferocious hangover. I placed my left hand across the bridge of my nose to block the sunlight. A moth’s wing flattered against my right cheek. I put my hand in front of my face so I could finger flick the beast across the room. That’s what I noticed my pinky, auto-animated. For christ sake, it’s just your freaking finger. But it wasn’t mine. It was somebody else’s. The trembling was a message from the future.”

He added, "I was in my late 20s — how could I possibly have this old person’s disease? With no obvious cue, my left hand would begin shaking uncontrollably."