'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick dies at 35: Cause of death revealed as wife calls him 'an inspiration'

Belfast actor Michael Patrick known for his powerful theatre performances and a memorable stint on Game of Thrones has died at 35 after battling motor neuron disease. He passed away on Tuesday, April 7, at the Northern Ireland Hospice, where he had been admitted ten days earlier. Belfast actor Michael Patrick passes away at the age of 35. (Instagram/ @michaelpatrick314)

What was Michael Patrick's cause of death? Michael Patrick, whose real name was Michael Campbell was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in February 2023. The illness had a big impact on his fast-growing theatre career. In February, he said he chose not to have a tracheotomy, a procedure that would give him an artificial airway to help him breathe because he wanted to spend more time out of the hospital during what his neurologist said would probably be the final year of his life. Patrick’s father had also died of MND when Michael was a young boy.

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What did his wife say? His wife Naomi shared the news, saying he passed away "peacefully, surrounded by family and friends."

She wrote. "Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are. It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man. We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years."

Naomi also shared a quote that was meaningful to her husband from Irish writer Brendan Behan: "The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you." She ended her post with, “So, don't overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.”