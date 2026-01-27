PropEquity partners with Department of Land Economy at University of Cambridge for real estate courses

Gurugram-based P E Analytics Ltd, that owns and operates real estate data analytics platform PropEquity and the Department of Land Economy at the University of Cambridge, have entered into a tie up to offer educational programmes related to real estate in India. Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO, PropEquity and Prof. Martin Dixon, Head, Department of Land Economy, University of Cambridge, at the signing of the MoU.

The collaboration will pave the way for the creation of India’s first Real Estate School.

“The school is expected to be initially housed in a building in Gurugram and will eventually expand into a full-fledged campus. It will offer CEO and leadership programmes in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, specialised courses for real estate brokers, and programmes across key real estate verticals such as luxury housing, warehousing, data centres, commercial real estate, hospitality, housing finance and data analytics, while also facilitating research,” Samir Jasuja at PropEquity told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The partnership will broaden educational offerings and develop skills for the real estate sector in India, leading to the establishment of a Real Estate educational programme by P E Analytics Ltd, with technical assistance and curriculum support from the Department of Land Economy, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration will create opportunities to exploit opportunities for cutting-edge research in the real estate domain, including the development of AI-led predictive models at a time when PropEquity is already building the first AI conversational Chat GPT equivalent for Real Estate Industry to be launched in India and then to be expanded globally, it said.

The Department of Land Economy has a wealth of experience in leading education for senior, mid-career, and high-potential early-career professionals through its two existing MSt degrees: the MSt in Real Estate, whose initial cohort commenced in 2016, and the MSt in Climate, Environmental and Urban Policy, which launched in 2024, it said.

The relationship with PropEquity is being launched as part of the Department of Land Economy’s new strategic initiative ‘Global Land Economy’, which features international educational and research collaborations with universities and organisations abroad, it said.

“We are excited to establish a partnership between the Department of Land Economy and PropEquity which will broaden educational offerings and develop skills for the real estate sector in India,” said professor Shailaja Fennell, Deputy Head of the Department of Land Economy.

"With Cambridge expertise guiding our curriculum design and academic frameworks, we are very excited to create India’s most prestigious Real Estate School-cum-Centre of Excellence. The programmes offered will be highly unique, specialised and industry backed, designed specifically for the core real estate domain covering every vertical,” said Jasuja.

The Department of Land Economy sits within the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Cambridge. The Department offers undergraduate and postgraduate education across law, economics, and environmental policy.

PropEquity (NSE-listed) is a real estate data and analytics company, tracking more than 180,000 projects by 60,000+ developers across 50+ cities.