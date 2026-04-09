Lil Tjay goes off on Offset after release, calls him a 'rat'; Migos rapper fires back

Migos rapper Offset was shot outside a casino in Florida on Monday night and the situation has since turned into a public back-and-forth between him and Bronx rapper Lil Tjay. Offset shooting leads to heated exchange with Lil Tjay online. (X/@TommyGoBrazy)

Offset was shot in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, after 7pm on April 6. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A representative for Offset confirmed the news to Variety, saying:

"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored."

The Seminole Police Department also told TMZ in a statement that "the situation was contained quickly" and that "there is no threat to the public."

Lil Tjay whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt was arrested the same night and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. His bail was set at $500 and he was also given a traffic violation with a $2,500 bond.

According to Seminole Police Department spokesperson Gary Bitner, the situation started as a fight. A second person was also detained at the scene but was not charged. Tjay later posted his bond and was released on Tuesday afternoon, April 7.

Also Read: Why has UK blocked Kanye West from entering the country? All we know as Wireless Festival cancelled

Tjay calls Offset a “rat” and Offset responds According to Billboard, after being released from jail, Lil Tjay spoke to reporters and directly criticized Offset. He said, "The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this, 'Yo, that n***a shot me. That n***a shot me.' La la la. N***a is a rat. N***a is a rat. I don't do no damn fighting. Did I shoot Offset? That s**t is crazy."

“I'll slap the s**t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life,” he added.

Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio had already responded to rumors linking him to the shooting. In a statement shared with Variety, she said, "We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos. Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

Offset later responded after Tjay’s comments went viral. He wrote in the comment section of a The Shade Room Teens post that, "U ain't buss nun."

Also Read: Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel controversy explained: 5 things to know about viral Sedona photos and affair rumors

Who is Offset and what is his history with Lil Tjay Offset and Lil Tjay have had issues before this incident. Earlier in 2025, Tjay spoke about Offset during a livestream and made several claims. He said Offset was "broke," had a “gambling addiction” and owed him money. These comments had already created tension between them.

Offset is best known as a member of the rap group Migos which he started with his cousin Takeoff and Quavo. He began his solo career in 2019 and has released three studio albums and a mixtape since then.

The group faced a major loss in 2022 when Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28.