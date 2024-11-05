After Brittany, Patrick Mahomes' mom endorses Donald Trump at Chiefs game

Patrick Mahomes' mother endorsed Donald Trump during Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Arrowhead Stadium. Following in the footsteps of her daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes, Randi Mahomes sported a red MAGA baseball cap. Brittany and Randi Mahomes have both endorsed Donald Trump (Instagram)

Randi Mahomes endorses Donald Trump at Chiefs game

The matriarch was seen cheering and proudly declaring, “Make America great again,” while standing in a VIP suite, according to a video shared by OutKick on X, formerly Twitter. Randi's endorsement came just hours ahead of Tuesday's vote. She showed up alongside Brittany to support Patrick, the Chiefs quarterback. Also in attendance during Monday's game was Taylor Swift, who was joined by her mother, Andrea, as they cheered on for Travis Kelce.

While Patrick has not endorsed either candidate, his mother and wife share the same political views. A few months ago, Brittany came under fire for liking a post shared by the GOP nominee on Instagram. Despite the backlash, the soon-to-be mom-of-three fired back at haters, saying, “I mean honestly … To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well,” she added on her Instagram story. In September, the former president thanked “the beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me” on his social media platform, Truth Social. “And the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump added at the time.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM,” the Republican candidate continued, adding, “What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!”