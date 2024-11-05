Donald Trump's Brit ally suggests the ex-prez should ‘go and play golf’ if he loses the mandate

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK and longtime ally of Donald Trump, suggested that if Trump loses to Kamala Harris, he should “go and play golf” in Scotland. He also advised that Harris, if victorious, should consider pardoning Trump to “dampen down” any potential unrest following the election. Nigel Farage advised Trump to play golf in Scotland if defeated by Harris, who he hopes would pardon Trump.

Farage stated that he hopes Harris would act “magnanimous” in the event of a “clear and decisive” win on Tuesday, expressing his desire for a peaceful aftermath to the election.

He added, “If it was clear and decisive then maybe it’s time to go and play golf at Turnberry,” referencing Trump’s golf course in Scotland. “If she gets in on Tuesday I hope she pardons him. She could look magnanimous and it would dampen down potential tensions.”

Farage hopes for clear US election result

Farage is in the US to observe the election and attended a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Both candidates made last-minute appearances there. Farage shared his thoughts on American election processes, remarking, “I just hope to God it’s a clear result. It is nearly a quarter of a century ago we had the hanging chads and dimpled chads, and here we are 25 years on with huge questions about how Americans conduct elections. I find it incredible.”

The leader of Reform UK also voiced his support for bringing Elon Musk into Trump’s potential administration to help downsize federal spending, drawing comparisons to Musk’s restructuring of Twitter (now X). “This is the sexy bit: Elon comes in and takes a knife to the deep state. Just like when he bought Twitter he sacked 80% of the staff,” he stated.

Farage is hopeful that Musk could spearhead “mass layoffs” and eliminate entire departments within the U.S. government, a move he hopes would serve as an example for the UK. He said, “There are going to be mass layoffs, whole departments closing, and I’m hoping and praying that’s the blueprint for what we then do on our side of the pond. Because that’s what Reform UK believes in – that we’re over bureaucratised and none of it works.”

Farage recently attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. His trip, including expenses for himself and a staffer totaling nearly £33,000, was funded by British businessman Christopher Harborne, based in Thailand. Farage noted that the purpose of his visit was “to support a friend who was almost killed and to represent Clacton [his constituency] on the world stage.”