After press dinner shooting, Trump justifies $400 million ballroom: ‘Good thing now is…’

A shooting at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner has now entered the political debate, with US President Donald Trump pointing to it as a fresh justification for his long-pending plan to build a $400 million ballroom at the White House.

US President Donald Trump talks while holding up renderings of the planned White House ballroom, Maryland, U.S., March 29, 2026. (REUTERS)

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Speaking a day after the incident, Trump framed the episode as proof that current event venues are not secure enough. “The one good thing is now everybody knows how badly needed it is,” he said Sunday in an interview on Fox News.

The remarks come as Trump has repeatedly pushed for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on White House grounds – a project that has invited criticism from various political circles.

‘I am building a safe ballroom’

Again in subsequent interviews, including on CBS's 60 Minutes, the president argued that modern threats demand a purpose-built, high-security venue.

“I have to say, it's not a safe ballroom. I'm building a safe ballroom, and one of the reasons I'm building it is exactly what happened last night,” Trump said, adding, “It has bullet-proof glass, it has all sorts of security equipment that you can't have in a regular ballroom.”

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{{^usCountry}} He went further, saying, “This is why the military wants it, this is why the secret services want it. We are doing something that’s gonna have a tremendous impact on solving this problem.” Dinner venue vs White House plans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went further, saying, “This is why the military wants it, this is why the secret services want it. We are doing something that’s gonna have a tremendous impact on solving this problem.” Dinner venue vs White House plans {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The annual correspondents’ dinner — organised by the White House Correspondents' Association — is typically held outside the White House, most recently at the Washington Hilton, and is considered a staple of Washington’s social and political calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The annual correspondents’ dinner — organised by the White House Correspondents' Association — is typically held outside the White House, most recently at the Washington Hilton, and is considered a staple of Washington’s social and political calendar. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump’s proposed ballroom, however, would serve a different purpose. If built, it would host state dinners and official White House events, rather than gatherings organised by outside groups like the correspondents’ association, the 60 Minutes' host did raise the issue. To which, Trump replied, “You know it's up to the President”.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump expanded his argument, writing: “What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE.”

There is no evidence supporting the claim that such a demand has existed for decades.

Legal hurdles and pushback

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The ballroom project has already run into legal and political resistance. A federal judge in Washington moved in late March to halt construction until congressional approval is secured.

The plan — which involved tearing down part of the East Wing last year — has drawn criticism from Democrats and preservationists, who argue it alters the historic character of the White House.

Even so, the administration is now attempting to use the latest security scare to revive momentum.

On Sunday, the Justice Department wrote to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, urging it to drop its legal challenge against the project.

In the letter, Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate argued that the proposed ballroom is essential for long-term presidential safety.

“The White House ballroom will ensure the safety and security of the president for decades to come and prevent future assassination attempts on the president at the Washington Hilton,” he wrote.

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