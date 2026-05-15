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Agree '100 per cent' with Xi that US was on decline, but under Biden: Trump

Agree '100 per cent' with Xi that US was on decline, but under Biden: Trump

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:34 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, US President Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was "100 per cent correct" in his assessment that the US was a nation in decline, but the remarks referred to the years of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Agree '100 per cent' with Xi that US was on decline, but under Biden: Trump

"When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100 per cent correct," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He said the US "suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women's sports, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion , horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!"

Trump asserted that the US has seen "an incredible rise" during the first 16 months of his administration and pointed to record stock markets and 401s, military victories, renewed economic strength and what he described as a booming job market.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
xi jinping washington joe biden
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Agree '100 per cent' with Xi that US was on decline, but under Biden: Trump
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