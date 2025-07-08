An impostor posing as Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly contacted several high-ranking government officials using artificial intelligence tools to mimic his voice and writing style, according to a U.S. official and a State Department cable obtained by The Washington Post. The individual, who remains unidentified, used both text and voice messages sent over the encrypted app Signal-in an attempt to deceive officials. At least five people were contacted, including three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a member of Congress. Marco Rubio impersonator using AI to contact US and foreign officials, State Department warns (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)(AP)

The campaign began in mid-June. The impostor created a Signal account under the display name “Marco.Rubio@state.gov.” That address isn’t real, but it was enough to prompt responses from unsuspecting officials, according to a July 3 cable from Rubio’s office.

Voicemails, Signal messages used to build trust

According to the cable, the impersonator left voicemails on Signal for at least two people and sent text messages inviting others to continue chatting through the app. In some cases, the messages mirrored Rubio’s writing style, increasing the illusion of authenticity.

Officials say the person behind the campaign appears to be trying to access either information or secure accounts. Other State Department personnel were also impersonated using email, the cable said.

The State Department has confirmed it is investigating. “We’re reviewing the incident thoroughly and will continue to apply safeguards,” a spokesperson said, without commenting on message content or naming those targeted, informs The Washington Post.

This impersonation effort follows a string of similar incidents. In May, an individual breached the phone of Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and used it to contact lawmakers, executives, and other officials. That incident triggered a White House and FBI probe. Trump downplayed the breach at the time, calling Wiles “an amazing woman” who could “handle it.”

AI voice cloning makes fraud easy and convincing

Hany Farid, a digital forensics professor at UC Berkeley, said efforts like these don’t require nation-state-level actors. “You only need 15 to 20 seconds of audio. Upload it, check a box claiming you have permission, and type out whatever you want the voice to say,” he said.

Because voicemails don’t require interaction, they’re often more effective, Farid explained.

The FBI declined to comment on the Rubio impersonation specifically. However, in May, the agency warned that “malicious actors” were running voice and text scams using AI to mimic U.S. officials in hopes of obtaining sensitive information or money.

Similar impersonation threats seen in other countries

Not just the US, but in June, Ukraine’s intelligence agency reported that Russian operatives were pretending to be part of its service to recruit civilians for sabotage. Around the same time, Canadian agencies issued alerts about AI-generated calls and messages designed to trick officials or install malware.

U.S. diplomats are being urged to report any such attempts to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. Non-State Department officials have been told to alert the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

