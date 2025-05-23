‘General population is cooked’: Eerily realistic videos of AI reporters created using Google Veo 3 raise red flags

Google launched its “state-of-the-art Veo 3 model”, and this new technology has taken social media by storm. People cannot stop generating videos that look realistic enough to be passed as real. People are choosing various subjects to create the videos - from standup comedians to street interviews. A series of videos showing news anchors giving ridiculous information in a serious tone is the latest inclusion in the list - it has spread both amusement and concerns among social media users. Snippets from hyper-realistic videos created using Google Veo 3. (Screengrab (X))

“General population is cooked. You can literally create news clips with Veo-3 now, what’s even real anymore?” an X user wrote and shared a video. It is generated with the prompt, “Generate a British TV news anchor saying: In shocking news, Jake Kaye Rowe Ling’s yacht sank with her on board after being attacked by orcas off the coast of Turkey.”

In another video on the same post, an AI generated reporter informs people about a feline takeover of Buckingham Palace.

Take a look at the videos:

How did social media react?

People are both amused and sceptical. While some remarked that it is a significant leap in terms of the development of artificial intelligence, others argued that it will increase the spreading of misinformation and fake news.

An individual posted, “OMG! Literally fake news.” Another added, “Wow, I thought that was real just by looking.” A third remarked, “Welcome to the new world of misinformation.” A fourth wrote, “The ability to differentiate false and truth, basically a sound mind.”

About Veo 3:

According to its official website, Veo 3 has greater “realism and fidelity”. It is capable of including 4k output, besides real-world physics and audio. This new tech is designed to give more accurate responses to the user’s prompts.

“Veo 3 lets you add sound effects, ambient noise, and even dialogue to your creations – generating all audio natively. It also delivers best in class quality, excelling in physics, realism and prompt adherence,” the site states.