Dubai doctor says he might lose his job after AI analyses X-ray in seconds: 'I am applying to McDonald's'

A Dubai-based doctor made a surprising claim that artificial intelligence could possibly take over his position and joked about having to apply to McDonald's once he loses his job. The doctor showed that AI was able to make the same deductions as him in seconds.(Instagram/drfawzikatranji)

Dr Mohammad Fawzi Katranji, a pulmonologist for 18 years who specialises in critical care and sleep medicine, took to Instagram to share his reaction after he used an AI tool to study X-rays from patients to see if the cutting-edge technology could make the same findings as him.

"So I am about to lose my job. This is scary because I developed a skill over 20 years, which lets me look at an X-ray and point to pneumonia," he said, while pointing to an X-ray of a pair of lungs.

He flips the screen to show another version of the scan, this time with two areas highlighted—the same ones he just pointed out to deduce that the patient had pneumonia.

"Now, here comes AI, and it points it out in a second. So, you don't need professional eyes to look at these X-rays; you just used artificial intelligence. So, I am going to be applying to McDonald's soon, and I hope they have some openings," he remarked.

Take a look at his video here:

However, the doctor praised the technology too after it pointed out an irregularity in the scan that he was unable to see with his naked eye. After prescribing medication for the same, the patient started feeling better. "It’s not easy realising your skills need to evolve. AI is coming. I have to admit: AI helped find the diagnosis here," he wrote.

The comment section of his videos received remarks from other doctors and AI enthusiasts who were surprised to see the pulmonologist's reaction to AI. "AI will enable you to help more people and take more time for each patient of yours. It's a gain and an opportunity and not a threat for great doctors like you!" suggested one user.

Another user pointed out that AI only detects an abnormality, but a trained doctor can deduce its effect. "This video is embarrassing. Any competent radiologist would have dismissed the findings even after AI’s “help”," they said.

