11-year-old's mysterious stomach swelling baffles doctors until X-ray reveals shocking truth

An 11-year-old boy in eastern China was rushed to the hospital after complaining of a mysterious swelling in his stomach, an issue that left his parents both worried and confused. The boy, surnamed Qian, showed no signs of pain, yet something clearly wasn't right.

Doctors at the Suzhou University Affiliated Children’s Hospital were stunned when an X-ray revealed the cause: a solid metallic object lodged deep in his digestive tract. What he had swallowed and why quickly turned the bizarre case into a viral sensation on Chinese social media.

Doctors conducted an X-ray that revealed a dense metallic object lodged in the child’s intestinal tract. Initially, medical professionals opted for a non-invasive approach, prescribing medication to encourage natural expulsion. However, two days later, a follow-up scan showed the gold bar had not moved.

Treatment

Given the potential risk of intestinal blockage or perforation, doctors decided to proceed with surgical intervention. The team opted for an endoscopic removal, a minimally invasive procedure that allowed surgeons to extract the gold bar without making large incisions.

The operation, performed by two surgeons, lasted about 30 minutes. Despite the challenges posed by the size and smooth texture of the object, the procedure was a success. The boy was able to return to a normal diet within two days and was soon discharged without any complications.

The story quickly gained traction across Chinese social media platforms, with many amused by the boy’s curious behaviour. One user joked, “Did he think it was a chocolate bar?” while another asked, “How did he manage to swallow the gold bar? It’s quite large and hard. I often struggle with swallowing capsules!”

Some users took a more serious tone, with one commenting, “The boy is quite mischievous. His parents should focus on better discipline to prevent such incidents in the future.”

In a separate incident in 2022, a five-year-old in the northwest swallowed a lock out of curiosity. His parents delayed surgery, hoping it would pass naturally, but after nine days and increasing pain, doctors successfully removed it in under a minute.

