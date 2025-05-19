Doctor shows '62 day old McDonald's fries and burger refuse to rot', have no mould or decay: 'That should terrify you'

A US-based doctor of traditional naturopathy and chiropractic from Georgia, Dr Robert G DeBease, shared a video message for his Instagram followers on May 15: ‘Ditch fake food, heal with real food’. He was speaking about how some of McDonald's fast food doesn't rot or show signs of decay. Also read | Is the paneer in your bread pakora real? Doctor reveals truth about viral 'quality check' video of street food worth ₹25 Dr Robert G DeBease shared a video documenting his fast food order, which did not 'rot' even after 2 months. (Instagram/ Dr Robert G DeBease)

'Food' that refuses to rot

There's a common perspective that highly processed foods lack essential nutrients and contain artificial additives, preservatives, or chemicals. Dr DeBease has now tried to demonstrate how junk food can be detrimental to overall health when consumed. In the video he posted, he spoke about his McDonald's order from more than two months ago, and said: “This 'food' refuses to rot… and that should terrify you.”

‘Fast food is full of preservatives’

He shared, “I left a McDonald’s burger and a Papa John’s pizza on my kitchen table for 62 days. I took photos every few days for 3 weeks. Want to know what happened? Nothing. No mould. No decay. Just hard crust and a bun that turned to cardboard. Fast food is full of preservatives like calcium propionate, BHA, and TBHQ — chemicals that extend shelf life but destroy your health.”

Tertiary butylhydroquinone, or TBHQ, is an additive to preserve processed foods. Butylated Hydroxyanisole or BHA is a synthetic antioxidant, also widely used for the preservation of many foods. Dr DeBease highlighted that these additives have been linked to:

⦿ Hormone disruption

⦿ Gut microbiome damage

⦿ Increased inflammation

⦿ Weight gain and insulin resistance

⦿ Autoimmune flare-ups

Dr DeBease added, “If your food doesn’t decompose…maybe your body doesn’t know how to break it down either. Ditch fake food. Heal with real food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.