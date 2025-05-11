Woman files for divorce after ChatGPT ‘exposes’ husband’s affair through coffee cup

A woman in Greece has filed for divorce after allegedly using ChatGPT to “read” her husband’s coffee cup and discover an affair. According to a report by Greek City Times, the woman turned to the AI chatbot for supernatural guidance in a modern twist on tasseography which is the ancient art of reading coffee grounds or tea leaves to predict the future. The chatbot claimed that the man was going to have an extra-marital affair based on coffee grounds.(Representational)

Married for over 12 years, the mother of two uploaded photos of her and her husband's coffee cups, hoping ChatGPT could interpret the patterns in the grounds. What she reportedly received in return was devastating: the AI told her that her husband was cheating with a younger woman, who was intent on tearing their family apart.

The bot allegedly revealed that her husband’s cup showed he was "destined to be with a mysterious woman with the initial 'E'," while hers indicated betrayal and a threat to her household.

‘I got a call from a lawyer’

Her husband, appearing on a local TV show, dismissed the claims and said his wife had a habit of chasing viral trends but this time, things escalated quickly.

“I laughed it off as nonsense. But she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realized this wasn’t just a phase,” he said.

Refusing a mutual separation, the woman formally served him divorce papers just three days later.

The husband also mentioned that this wasn’t his wife’s first brush with mystical beliefs. “A few years ago, she went to an astrologer and it took her nearly a year to finally admit it was all nonsense,” he said.

The husband’s lawyer stated that a chatbot’s coffee reading is not admissible as legal proof of adultery, adding, “He is innocent until proven otherwise.”