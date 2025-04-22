Pope Francis dies at 88: Know what is double pneumonia, the illness for which he was in the hospital for 5 weeks

Pope Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and “irreversible” heart failure, according to his death certificate released by the Vatican Monday. He had been battling double pneumonia since earlier this year and had been staying at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. Here's all you need to know about the life-threatening illness he battled with. Pope Francis, the 88-year-old Catholic leader, died on Monday morning. (AP)

What is double pneumonia?

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old Catholic leader, died on Monday morning, almost a month after being discharged from five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle earlier this year in February, Dr Caroline Simon, consultant pulmonologist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, explained, “Double pneumonia is a life-threatening lung infection that takes a toll on both lungs, making it more dangerous than pneumonia, which affects only one lung."

Dr Simon added that bacteria, viruses, or fungi can cause it. Additionally, it may raise the risk of complications if not treated at the right time. She further explained, "This condition is common in children (infants and toddlers) or older adults over 65. Those with lung damage due to infections, emphysema, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and having a history of smoking are also prone to this condition. It is the need of the hour to seek timely intervention to save the patient's life.”

What causes double pneumonia?

According to the doctor, double pneumonia is caused by certain bacterial infections like Streptococcus pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae or Legionella pneumophila.

Viruses like Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and even COVID-19 can also cause it. Those with fungal infections and weakened immune systems may develop pneumonia due to fungi like Pneumocystis jirovecii. Conditions like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart disease increase one’s chances of developing double pneumonia.

Symptoms:

Cough with mucus (yellow, green, or blood-streaked).

High fever, chills, and sweating.

Shortness of breath and rapid breathing.

Chest pain that worsens with breathing or coughing.

Fatigue, weakness, loss of appetite, and confusion (mainly in older adults).

Treatment:

Per Dr Simon, the treatment of double pneumonia is decided after a diagnosis through an X-ray, sputum test or swab. To treat this condition, the patient will be advised to take antibiotics and antiviral medications, and severe cases may require oxygen therapy or hospitalisation.

“The supportive care will be in the form of rest, hydration, and fever-reducing medications. Some patients may also need pulmonary rehabilitation as recommended by the expert,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.