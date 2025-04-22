'White smoke to ‘infirmarii’: Terms in focus after Pope Francis's death explained

“Papal transition” refers to the period of leadership change in the Catholic Church when a reigning pope dies or steps down, and a new one is selected. This transition was triggered on Monday with the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. A photo of the late Pope Francis (L) is displayed during mass at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne on April 22, 2025. Pope Francis died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21 of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. (AFP)

According to a death certificate released by Vatican physician Andrea Arcangeli, the 88-year-old pope died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure.

The document also noted that Francis had slipped into a coma prior to his passing. He had been hospitalised for nearly five weeks due to a severe case of double pneumonia.

The transition to a new pope is a highly structured process steeped in centuries-old traditions. It marks a shift not only in spiritual leadership for over a billion Catholics worldwide but also in the headship of the Vatican City State.

From Latin phrases to Church rituals: terms shaping papal transition

Conclave: This is the private meeting where cardinals elect a new pope, held in the Sistine Chapel. The term "conclave," meaning "with a key," dates back to the 13th century when cardinals were locked up until the election concluded. It starts within 20 days after the pope’s death or resignation. The electors are isolated from outsiders throughout the process, and the last three popes were chosen in just days.

White or Black Smoke: After each voting round, the ballots are burned to signal the election’s result. Black smoke means no pope was selected, produced by burning ballots with chemicals like potassium perchlorate and sulfur. White smoke indicates a pope has been chosen, produced by burning ballots with chemicals like potassium chlorate and lactose. Bells also ring to announce the news.

Infirmarii: These are three randomly selected cardinals who collect ballots from any electors who are sick during the conclave.

Vatican Camerlengo: The chamberlain who verifies the pope’s death, seals his room, and temporarily oversees the Holy See’s administration until the new pope is elected. Cardinal Kevin Farrell currently holds this position.

Habemus Papam: Meaning "We have a pope," this Latin phrase is announced by the protodeacon of the College of Cardinals from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to declare the election of a new pope.

Domus Santa Marta: A Vatican guesthouse built in 1996, used to house cardinals during the conclave. Pope Francis chose to stay there after his election instead of the papal apartments.

College of Cardinals: The body of 252 cardinals globally responsible for governing the Church between popes. Of these, 135 are electors who select the new pope. Most were appointed by Pope Francis.

Dean of the College of Cardinals: Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re is the current dean, responsible for announcing the pope's death and convening the conclave.

Extra Omnes: Meaning "all out" in Latin, this phrase is used to signal non-electors to leave the Sistine Chapel before the conclave voting begins.

Fisherman’s Ring: A symbol of the pope’s authority, named after Jesus’s calling to St. Peter as "fisher of men." The ring is annulled, not destroyed, after the pope’s death.

General Congregations: Meetings of all cardinals, held after the pope’s death, where they discuss Church affairs and preparations for the conclave.

Pope Francis's Motto - ‘Miserando Atque Eligendo’: Meaning "having had mercy and choosing him," this motto was chosen by Pope Francis and reflects his humility and his call to serve those in need.

Revisers: Three cardinals chosen randomly to review the ballots during the conclave.

Rogito: A document containing the key details of the pope’s life and papacy, placed in his coffin and kept in the Vatican archives.

Scrutineers: Three cardinals chosen randomly to review, announce, and tally the votes during the conclave.

Sede Vacante: Meaning "vacant seat," this refers to the period between the pope’s death or resignation and the election of a new pope.

St. Mary Major: The basilica in Rome where Pope Francis has chosen to be buried, near an iconic image of the Virgin Mary. He opted for a simple tomb rather than the tradition of burial inside the Vatican.

Universi Dominici Gregis: The Vatican constitution governing the process from the pope’s death until a new one is elected, issued by St. John Paul II in 1996 and amended by Pope Benedict XVI.

(With inputs from Associated Press)