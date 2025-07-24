Airman's death at FE Warren Air Force Base sparks ban on Sig Sauer guns: Here's what happened

The death of an airman at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming on Sunday, July 20, has triggered a ban on the 9mm SIG Saucer M18 handguns. The FE Warren Air Force Base said in a new release that the airman, assigned to 90th Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren, "died on base while on duty." A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet performs aerial acrobatics during the F-Air Colombia 2025 airshow in Rionegro.(AFP)

Although the news release provided very little detail on the incident, some reports claim that it was an accidental discharge. As noted by Military.com, the SIG Sauer M18 has been the subject of several accidental discharges in the past, with recorded incidents among both civilians and law enforcement.

The SIG Sauer M18, part of the firearm manufacturer's P320, is a compact 9mm pistol adopted by the US military as the standard sidearm for all branches. The US Air Force command has issued a ban on the handgun, pending an investigation. As of now, the dead airman's name has not been released.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued member of our Mighty Ninety team,” Col. Terry Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander at the FE Warren AFB said in the release. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the airman’s family, friends and his fellow defenders during this incredibly difficult time.”

Air Force Global Strike Command Probing M18s

Charles Hoffman, a spokesperson for the Air Force General Strike Command, spoke about the decision with Military.com. Hoffman said that the AFGSC is investigating the SIG Sauer M18s and the ban will stay in place till the probe is complete.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, the pause will remain in place pending the completion of comprehensive investigations by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the AFGSC Safety office," Hoffman said.