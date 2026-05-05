Akron Merriman Valley shooting update: What happened at Noisy Oyster Pub today? Active shooter alert emerges

Update: According to the Akron Fire Department, a shooting occurred at Noisy Oyster Pub in Akron, Ohio, on Monday night. The pub is located at 1375 N. Portage Path. Investigation is ongoing and there is no information about any injuries or casualties.

Police activity at at the Noisy Oyster Pub in Akron’s Merriman Valley, Ohio.(Unsplash)

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Initial report: Unconfirmed witness reports suggest a possible shooting and active shooter situation at the Noisy Oyster Pub in Akron’s Merriman Valley, Ohio.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots, and, according to initial accounts, authorities have advised residents in nearby neighborhoods to stay indoors.

However, police have not confirmed these reports.

A popular Ohio-based Facebook page, 330ToGO, posted, "Akron Merriman Valley: We are getting word of shots fired at The Noisy Oyster. This is a developing story."

The page added, "In addition, we heard what sounded like very loud boom from the area. Not going to speculate, but most of West Akron and Highland Square heard what sounded like a rather large boom."

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{{^usCountry}} In another update, it wrote, "Akron Merriman Valley: The Noisy Oyster shooting suspect has fled the area. Lock your doors. APD is searching." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another update, it wrote, "Akron Merriman Valley: The Noisy Oyster shooting suspect has fled the area. Lock your doors. APD is searching." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple witnesses and local residents also reported heavy police activity in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple witnesses and local residents also reported heavy police activity in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person wrote, "I'm in highland square and have l heard a lot of sirens go past my place on portage path." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote, "I'm in highland square and have l heard a lot of sirens go past my place on portage path." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "About 20 police cars and ambulance went that way. And about 10 min later the ambulance flew back down west market towards the hospital." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "About 20 police cars and ambulance went that way. And about 10 min later the ambulance flew back down west market towards the hospital." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third person reported, "I just was close to there coming back from The Falls. I usually go up that way home but saw many, many emergency vehicles and decided to go around. Two more police cars and an ambulance flew by me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third person reported, "I just was close to there coming back from The Falls. I usually go up that way home but saw many, many emergency vehicles and decided to go around. Two more police cars and an ambulance flew by me." {{/usCountry}}

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Another resident added, "Just drove by there wondered what happened. I saw ranger cars parked near entrance of sand run and assumed maybe a suspect fled but wasn’t sure what happened."

Another wrote, “We heard a boom in the Springfield/Akron area near the soap box derby track around that same time.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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