Edmond OK mass shooting reports: What's happening at Arcadia Lake Campground?

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced of a possible mass shooting at Arcadia Lake

Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma. According to alert pages, multiple people may have been shot. Witnesses describe a heavy police presence in the area. Authorities have not yet confirmed the incident, and it remains unclear whether this is an active shooter situation.

Unconfirmed reports suggest there may be between five and nine victims. However, HT.com has not independently verified this information, and authorities have not confirmed these figures at this time.

The scanner also indicates that a nearby INTEGRIS hospital has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

According to Logan County, OK Scanner Feed and Emergency Updates, "Multiple emergency crews responding to a mass shooting incident at Arcadia Lake. 1 1/2 half east on 2nd street. 6400 East 15th. Scissortail Tail Park."

Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity.

One witness wrote, "Everyone check on your people there was a mass shooting at arcadia lake."

Another added, "Does anybody know what’s going on out by Lake Arcadia? No exaggeration, we have had probably 30 police cars fly by our house along with multiple fire engines and ambulances. We have no idea what’s happening."

A third person reported, "Mass shooting right now at Lake Arcadia. Anyone know what's going on? 50 police cars right be."

A local resident added, “Friend was fishing at Arcadia said he heard like 30 gun shots."

Another wrote, "I was leaving work when I heard them blaring their sirens like crazy."