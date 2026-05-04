Arcadia Lake shooting update: Videos show panic in Edmond as shots reported; witnesses say ‘multiple men with rifles’

Update (12:50 a.m. EDT): At least 10 people have been taken to hospital following a shooting at a party near Arcadia Lake outside Oklahoma City, police said. Shooting near Arcadia Lake Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma. (Unsplash)

Edmond Police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of gunfire around 9 p.m. on Sunday near Arcadia Lake, where a group of young people had gathered.

Ward said at least 10 victims were transported to hospitals, while others may have sought treatment on their own. She added that the injured were in “various conditions.”

As of now, no suspects are currently in custody.

Arcadia Lake is located about 13 miles (21 km) north of Oklahoma City in the suburb of Edmond, a city of roughly 100,000 residents. The lake is a popular recreational area known for picnicking, camping, fishing, and water sports.

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Initial report: A massive police presence was reported near Arcadia Lake Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday following unconfirmed reports of shots fired.

According to KFOR, the calls may have originated from the Caddo Pavilion area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Unconfirmed reports suggest there may be between five and nine victims; however, HT.com has not independently verified this information, and authorities have not confirmed these figures so far.

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