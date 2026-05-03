Redondo Beach Pier shooting: What happened at popular LA spot? Active shooter, evacuation reports emerge

Several locals reported about a possible shooting situation at the Redondo Beach Pier, with some adding that police ordered people to evacuate the area. Witnesses further added that there was a heavy police presence near the beach, with officers making announcements for the public to leave immediately. Details about the incident have not yet been released. A possible shooting was reported at Redondo Beach Pier on Sunday (X)

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What did police say? “Police Activity on the Pier. Anyone in the area of the pier is requested to evacuate safely. Catalina between Torrance and Beryl are closed. Please stay away from the pier area until further notice,” Redondo police department said in an alert.

What are witnesses saying? “Redondo beach pier being evacuated, appears swat may be there. Helicopter using loud speaker to evacuate fishermen,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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“Evacuation Order has been issued for the Redondo Beach Pier due to police activity; possible barricade suspect. Air ship overhead advising everyone to bail out. NFD due to encryption of RBPD dispatch channel,” another person tweeted.

“what’s going on at the redondo beach pier for it to be evacuated?” a third local asked.

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