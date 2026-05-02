MLK Park shooting: Shooting reported at Minneapolis at Nicollet Avenue; first details

“South Minneapolis - Double SHOOTING. At least one is shot in the chest. 40xx Nicollet Ave at MLK Park,” they wrote on social media platforms. “Female 19 shot in the neck, transported by EMS to HCMC,” they added.

A person angrily commented “hey jake, do you sleep well at night knowing this is what you built? thug city. your city,” tagging the mayor. Another shared a video to give an idea of the location. “Three blocks south of the Salvation Army store, 3740 Nicollet Ave S,” they wrote.

While the shooting at MLK Park was not confirmed by authorities right away, the report garnered reactions from many people. Some commented on the law and order situation, while others sought to give the matter a political turn and asked questions of Mayor Jacob Frey.

Minneapolis Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. The condition of those shot is not immediately known. No details on the suspect were immediately available either.

Yet another person remarked on Facebook “Praying for them and peace.” One individual shared an update that the area had been blocked off following the shooting report there. “They have it blocked off.. terrible.. prayers to whoever was affected,” they wrote.

Several also chipped in with a message of non-violence. “When will people realize that anger and violence is not the answer?,” one wrote. Another pushed for stronger law enforcement and commented "Folks, this is why we need to advocate for 'real' law enforcement. This soft on crime approach is only encouraging violent behavior in the streets. Once we have a strong stance on crime, and convictions that go along with it - we can count on these "happenings" reducing. This is a shameful path we're on."

Notably, this is not the only shooting reported in Minnesota today. Another shooting was reported in Medina, with the local page noting that authorities had found one adult victim shot on arrival. A shooting was also reported in North Minneapolis near Bryant Avenue. “A lot of shootings today across Minnesota. One in Edina, Virginia and now a double over south and it’s just Friday. Lovely,” one person wrote on Facebook, referring to said incidents.