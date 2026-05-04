WHCD shooting update: Gunman's bullet hit Secret Service agent, Top DC attorney says amid new evidence

New details have emerged in the attempted assassination plot targeting US President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD). The US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that prosecutors have clear evidence that the suspect shot and wounded a Secret Service agent. This screen grab from a video posted on the X account of Jeanine Pirro, US Attorney for the District of Columbia on April 30, 2026, shows suspect Cole Allen running trough a hotel security checkpoint and the shooting that unfolded with uniformed police officers and US Secret Service agents during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. (Photo by HANDOUT / US Attorney for the District of Colombia / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR THE DISTRIC OF COLUMBIA'S X ACCOUNT " - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Pirro said that video footage shows the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, firing at the officer. She added that the injured agent himself confirmed he had been shot.

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Evidence and sequence of events Authorities allege that Allen opened fire at a security checkpoint during last weekend’s WHCA dinner. Secret Service Director Sean M. Curran earlier stated that the suspect shot the officer at “point-blank range” after advancing toward the checkpoint.

Pirro revealed during the State of the Union that forensic evidence supports the claim and noted that a pellet from the buckshot used by the suspect was found embedded in the fibers of the agent’s protective vest.

“It is definitely his bullet, he hit at that Secret Service agent, he had every intention to kill him and anyone who got in his way on his way to killing the president of the United States,” Pirro said.

She described the WHCD shooting act as a “premeditated, violent” attempt to kill the president and anyone who stood in the attacker’s way.

The officer reportedly returned fire, helping neutralise the threat before further casualties could occur. Officials have described the response as “heroic,” and noted that the quick action likely prevented a more serious outcome.

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Manifesto and alleged motive Prosecutors say the suspect’s intent is further supported by a manifesto he reportedly sent to acquaintances before the attack. The document did not explicitly name Trump; however, it outlined a plan to target administration officials in order of rank.

Pirro said the evidence indicates that Allen decided to attack after learning that Trump would attend the WHCA dinner at the Washington Hilton. “It is very clear,” she said, that the plan was formed with the president as the primary target.

Allen was arrested shortly after the incident and has since been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, along with multiple firearms violations. He remains in custody ahead of his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.