‘Why was Erika Kirk at WHCD?’: TPUSA CEO's presence under scanner amid Cole Tomas Allen shooting row

The highly televised shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner has seen many viral videos of high-profile guests fleeing the Hilton Hotel as shots rang out on Saturday evening. While the shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, has been the biggest talking point of the incident, perhaps the most viral clip of them all is Erika Kirk leaving the venue. President Donald Trump greets Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event Friday, April 17. (AP)

In the video, Erika Kirk, whose late husband Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in September 2025 at Utah Valley University, was seen crying as she was evacuated from the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC. She could be saying, "I just want to go home."

Also read: ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

However, one question that many are raising is why the Turning Point USA CEO was present at the WHCD in the first place. The WCHD is an event held by the White House Correspondents' Association, and it is attended by the journalists who cover the White House alongside the President and the White House officials. Erika Kirk is neither a Trump administration official nor a media professional, so, naturally, many questioned her presence at the event.

Social Media Questions Erika Kirk's Presence Here are some of the posts that were made by many questioning why Erika Kirk was present at the WCHD.

“Why was Erika Kirk at the WHCD anyway?,” one user wrote.