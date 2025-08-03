Jeanine Pirro is US attorney for Washington: What is ex-Fox News host's net worth

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed former television personality and judge Jeanine Pirro to a key US judiciary post. Pirro was confirmed to become the US Attorney for the District of Columbia in a 50-45 vote. Jeanine Pirro used to co-host of Fox News's show 'The Five' (AP)

This makes her the latest Donald Trump-nominated Fox News host to join the government.

Reacting to the news on X, Pirro said “I am blessed to have received a Senate confirmation vote this evening of 50 to 45 to be the United States attorney for the District of Columbia the largest United States Attorney’s Office in the country. Thank you to those senators who supported my confirmation and DC- get ready for a real crime fighter.”

Also Read | Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney ad row with bizarre rant against Dylan Mulvaney; 'A total disaster'

She was named in an interim capacity in May, and Trump seems to have a deep appreciation for Pirro, having in the past described her as being “in a class by herself.”

Pirro used to co-host of Fox News's show 'The Five' before taking on the interim post – which is considered one of the most powerful US attorney roles. So, how much is Jeanine Pirro worth?

Jeannie Pirro net worth and how she made her money

Jeannie Pirro's net worth is $11.6 million as per Business Insider, who accessed her disclosure form which was given to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She has a $3.5 million home located in New York's Westchester County. Apart from that, Pirro reportedly has $1.7 million in cash or bank accounts, and also has a series of brokerage and retirement accounts which are together worth $7.2 million.

In another disclosure, which covered the time from January 2024 to May 2025, Pirro noted that she made $2.9 million from Fox News, where she has co-hosted ‘The Five’ starting from 2022.

During this time, she was also paid $513,000 by WABC Radio where she hosted ‘The Judge Jeanine Pirro Show’ – a weekly broadcast. Further, Pirro made $70,000 from many paid speeches, and $60,000 for consulting work, the nature of which was not specified.

As the new US attorney for Washington, Pirro will join the ranks of other cable news hires like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who co-hosted "Fox & Friends Weekend," and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a former reality TV show competitor and Fox Business co-host.

(With AFP inputs)