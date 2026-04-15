Akron plane crash? What caused fire in Ohio, first details emerge as people panic

A plane crash was feared in Akron, Ohio, near the airport on Tuesday. “Airplane crash in Akron,” one person claimed on X, sharing a screenshot of first responder alerts.

Another added there was ‘heavy response’ from the Akron Fire Department after the incident near the Akron Fulton. However, there was no plane crash as confirmed by the North Lawrence Fire Department in Ohio. The spokesperson said there was ‘no downed aircraft’. They added that the area was closed to traffic, as crews tried to clear up the scene.

The reports of the fire at Akron had sparked panic among many. One person shared a video and wrote “It’s weird because I was literally just driving on the highway and saw this in the sky by the mogadore exit like 12 minute ago. I hope that wasn’t it”.

A local news page also shared an update on the blaze. “AFD is clearing the scene without incident. This is now believed to be a large open burn fire situation as opposed to a plane crash. There are a lot of baseball games taking place and it seems like someone there called it in. AFD is clearing the scene,” they said .

Yet another said “I see ALOT of emergency vehicles at the top of George Washington Blvd by Derby Downs.” Meanwhile, others rushed in to offer a clarification.

One person remarked “we were just there, no plane crash. Big black fog but not sure from what. Lots of trucks on scene.” Another commented “Just drove through and the emergency crew is clearing out. Nothing to see. Maybe he landed on the roadway?”. Yet another person said “I’m near Springfield high school, and it smells terrible.”

Several others expressed prayers, hoping everyone involved was ‘safe’ and ‘okay’.

(This story is being updated)