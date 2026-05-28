Al Green's curt response to Trump's dig after election loss to Christian Menefee; ‘Have enough time…’

US House Representative Al Green, a Democrat, lost his seat in Texas' ninth district to Republican candidate Christian Menefee on Tuesday. Trump, who has faced vehement criticism from Green, reacted to the latter's election loss with a dig at the 78-year-old Rep.

US Rep. Al Green (L) and Donald Trump.(AFP and Bloomberg)

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Trump called Al Green the "most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country" and claimed that he will "miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union Speech.”

But Al Green did not take the POTUS' remarks lightly. He issued a response via his office in which he vowed to continue to criticize Trump in the time he has left in Congress. Green shared the update via his social media handles.

What Al Green Said To Trump

"Sorry to disappoint you, Mr. President, but you will hear from me again," Al Green said, according to the press statement released by his press secretary, Teque’lia Lewis. "I have more than enough time left in Congress to continue calling out your corruption. Sincerely, your unbought, unbossed, unafraid, unelected, liberated democrat."

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{{^usCountry}} Green, notably, disrupted Trump's State of the Union address, protesting his AI-generated video that depicted President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. Green held a placard at the address, which read: “Black people are not apes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green, notably, disrupted Trump's State of the Union address, protesting his AI-generated video that depicted President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. Green held a placard at the address, which read: “Black people are not apes.” {{/usCountry}}

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Al Green holds the sign reading "Black people aren't apes", which he brought to the State of the Union address on April 8. (REUTERS)

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He was escorted out of the address following the disruptions in Trump's two-and-a-half-hour address.

Also read: Texas election results: Who won the Senate, governor and attorney general primaries? Ken Paxton vs John Cornyn winner

Rep. Al Green Loss To Christian Menefee

Christian Menefee defeated Al Green in a landslide victory from Texas's night district, securing nearly 70% of the votes as opposed to the old guard Democrat's less than 30%. The victory came as a shock to many, given than Green has been elected 11 times from Texas's ninth district, serving in Congress for over 11 years.

But analysts have pointed out the GOP had been up in arms for a while to unseat the 78-year-old. The recent gerrymandering in Texas redrew the map of the district, which resulted in two Democrat Reps ending up in the same district.

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Additionally, Al Green was not the only Democrat casualty in Texas due to the GOP gerrymandering. Incumbent House Rep. Julie Johnson from the 32nd district contested from the 33rd district after the latter's map was redrawn. She lost to the GOP's Colin Allred there.

Rep. Marc Veasey, incumbent from the 33rd district, opted out of a reelection bid after the map of the district was redrawn.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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