Alan Jackson withdraws from Nick Reiner murder case; legal experts weigh in on possible reasons

High-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson’s sudden withdrawal from Nick Reiner’s murder case has sparked speculation about why one of California’s most sought-after criminal lawyers stepped away just weeks after taking on the matter. Alan Jackson, the attorney for Nick Reiner, leaves court after withdrawing from the Reiners' case on murder charges on Jan 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP)

Jackson announced in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, per local time, that he and his firm would no longer represent Reiner, the 32-year-old son of filmmaker Rob Reiner.

He did not explain the move, saying only that the defense team had “no choice” but to withdraw.

Public defenders were immediately appointed, and the arraignment was postponed until February 23, according to Reuters.

The unexpected shift comes as Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found fatally stabbed in their West Los Angeles home on December 14. If convicted, Reiner could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

What experts say Legal experts say the most plausible explanation for Jackson’s exit is financial. Speaking to the New York Post, former California federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said cost is one of the primary reasons elite defense attorneys withdraw from high-profile cases.

“In the business, we say Mr. Green didn’t show up,” Rahmani said. He estimated that Jackson would likely require a retainer of at least seven figures to handle a double-murder case of this scale.

Rahmani added that Reiner does not appear to have the resources to sustain such an expense, noting that he had been living in a guesthouse on his parents’ property. He also pointed to California’s Slayer Statute, which can bar individuals convicted of killing their parents from inheriting their estate.

Defense attorney Seth Zuckerman agreed, saying the immediate appointment of a public defender suggests a lack of funds. “If they had the financial resources, they would hire another private attorney,” he said.

Criminal defense lawyer Mark Bederow also said Jackson likely did not want to leave the case but may have had little choice. “A representation like this could cost an extraordinary sum of money,” Bederow said. “Probably the money is not there.”

Case background and next steps Reiner remains held without bail as the case moves forward.

Prosecutors allege his parents died from multiple sharp-force injuries, according to autopsy results cited by Reuters. Authorities have disclosed few details about what may have led to the killings.

Speaking briefly to reporters after withdrawing, Jackson said: “Pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.” He did not address the reasons behind his departure.