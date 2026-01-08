Who is Kimberly Greene? Public defender assigned to Nick Reiner after Alan Jackson quits

Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene has been unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight as the court-appointed her to represent Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of late Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene now represents Hollywood murder suspect Nick Reiner after high-profile attorney Alan Jackson withdrew ahead of his arraignment. (LinkedIn | Kimberly Greene )

Greene assumed the role after Reiner's previous high-profile counsel, Alan Jackson, abruptly withdrew from the case on January 7. The arraignment was then delayed until February 23.

Read more: Why Alan Jackson withdrew from Nick Reiner's case at arraignment hearing

Who is Kimberly Greene? Greene is part of the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office, per her LinkedIn profile, a government agency tasked with representing indigent defendants who cannot afford private counsel.

During the brief court appearance where Jackson stepped down, Greene spoke to her client for the first time, according to multiple reports. However, she declined to elaborate on the legal strategy or specifics of the defense.

Greene noted that such transitions are "not uncommon." She added, “We’ve had no contact with the family. I don’t think they were aware that this was going on.”

Read more: Rob, Michele Reiner’s holiday cards reach loved ones days after their deaths

The case This is a sensitive time for Nick's defense as he was expected to plead not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents on December 14, 2025.

He left Wednesday's arraignment without entering a plea after Jacson's withdrawal.

Prosecutors, represented by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, have indicated confidence in securing a conviction, regardless of who defends Reiner. The charges include “special circumstances” that could expose Reiner to life in prison without parole or even the death penalty if prosecutors pursue it.

He said to the reporters outside the courthouse, “We are fully confident that a jury will convict Nick Reiner beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner, and do so unanimously.”