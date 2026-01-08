Why Alan Jackson withdrew from Nick Reiner's case at arraignment hearing - Explained

Celebrity lawyer Alan Jackson withdrew from representing Nick Reiner in the murder case of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner just moments before his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday. Alan Jackson, the attorney for Nick Reiner, leaves court after withdrawing from the Reiners' case on murder charges on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (AP)

The judge granted Jackson's request to step down, and a public defender was appointed in his place, delaying the formal arraignment until February 23.

Jackson is a high-profile criminal defense attorney known for representing celebrities like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Nick Reiner was expected to enter a plea to two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his parents on December 14, 2025, in their Brentwood home. Nick waived his right to a speedy arraignment and is waiting for the next court date, which is after almost seven weeks.

Why did Alan Jackson withdraw? Jackson did not provide a detailed explanation for his withdrawal during Wednesday's court session.

No specific reason has been publicly disclosed; however, Jackson told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Theresa McGonigle that he felt he had “no choice but to withdraw” from the defense.

“It's not possible for us to continue our representation,” Jackson continued outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse following the hearing. He said that for moral and legal grounds, he was not allowed to explain why.

According to Jackson, his crew is still dedicated to Reiner's welfare. “We’ve investigated this matter top to bottom, back to front. What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder,” he said.

The team of the Los Angeles County Public Defender claimed they found out on Tuesday that the case will be given to them. The deputy public defender assigned to the case, Kimberly Greene, reported that she had a 30-second conversation with Reiner on Wednesday morning.

Case developments and next steps Nick Reiner was arrested hours after his parents' bodies were found with multiple stab wounds. He has been held without bail in the Los Angeles County jail.

Jackson told reporters outside the court that there are "very complex and serious issues associated with this case" and advised the public not to "rush to judgment." Jackson declined to answer questions or provide any commentary.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman declared that Reiner would be charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The maximum punishment for these charges is either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty; however, he stated that the prosecution has not yet chosen to pursue the death penalty.

According to Hochman, Reiner is charged with numerous murders, which is one of the unique conditions that might lengthen a sentence.