Rob, Michele Reiner’s heartwarming holiday cards reach loved ones days after their deaths, ‘Even from heaven…’

Before their tragic death, Rob and Michele Reiner sent out holiday cards and bonuses to their loved ones. The pair were allegedly stabbed to death by their son, Nick Reiner, in their Brentwood, California, home on December 14. Rob, Michele Reiner’s heartwarming holiday cards reach loved ones days after their deaths (michelereiner/Instagram, jammalibu/Instagram)

Neda Soderqvist, who worked as a trainer for Michele, has shared a photo of a handwritten note she received in the mail. Michele wrote on the card, “Dear Neda — What can I say after all these years! We love each other, are mad at each other, and then just move on!”

“And it always works out! I hope you have a great holiday with your family who adore you — love Michele and Rob,” she added.

Read More | Nick Reiner: 5 things to know about Rob Reiner's son who was arrested after parents' deaths

Neda captioned the photo of the card on Instagram, “Today in the mail was a card from Michele and Rob Reiner! Even from heaven, they are still making sure that everyone receives their bonuses and what really truly touches my soul and heart are the cards that Michele wrote me and one of the funny things about her was each time she sent me a bonus she would make me promise her that I would utilize it for myself and not give it away.”

Neda added, “She knew me so well but today Michelle I promise you I’ll keep $100 and the rest I’m going to donate in your honor to one of the most inspiring foundations that I know you love thank you for being my best friend ride or die. Someone who taught me self-worth self-love and I will keep your legacy going forever and I’ll give you the oath that I’ll be here for your children.”

Death records sealed

Rob and Michele died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed earlier this month. The couple’s death records have now been shuttered by the LA County Medical Examiner under a court order sought by the Los Angeles Police Department, Deadline reported. The department has decided to keep the findings away from the eyes of the “media and the public.”

The judge-approved order, which went into effect on December 29, halts “the public release of any investigative information, notes, reports, or photos” of the Reiners’ death. The order specifies that the Medical Examiner can only provide findings to the “assigned investigators.”

Read More | Where is Nick Reiner being held? Rob Reiner's son placed on suicide watch after arrest

Nick, who is under suicide watch behind bars, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with “special circumstances” on December 16 by the LA County District Attorney.