Alan Osmond's wife and net worth: All we know about Suzanne and their 8 children

Alan Osmond, the oldest brother of the Osmond family band that gained fame in the 1970s, passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on June 22, 1949.

Alan Osmond, 76, passed away after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, surrounded by family(X@Globupdate)

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A representative for the Osmond family verified Alan's passing to ABC4 in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to the spokesperson, Osmond died at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening, surrounded by his wife Suzanne and their eight children. The musician had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 40 years ago, which led to his retirement from performing.

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Alan Osmond brother pays heartfelt tribute

Alan’s brother Merrill paid him a tribute in a Facebook post. “My brother has now stepped into the presence of our Father in Heaven with honor and peace,” Merrill wrote in part. “His life was not measured in years, but in love, sacrifice, and purpose. His creativity, his vision, and his deep understanding of the Savior’s teachings were simply part of who he was. He lived it. He felt it. He shared it. He wanted me to tell you how much he loved you, and I believe that with all my heart. He gave everything he had to the Lord, to his family, and to all of you. He truly was a missionary. He truly was a saint.”

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{{^usCountry}} Osmond is survived by his wife Suzanne and his sons Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler. He was predeceased by his brother Wayne, who passed away in January 2025. Who was Alan Osmond? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Osmond is survived by his wife Suzanne and his sons Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler. He was predeceased by his brother Wayne, who passed away in January 2025. Who was Alan Osmond? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alan Osmond was an American singer and songwriter, recognized as the eldest performing member of The Osmonds, a highly popular pop group during the 1970s. He played a pivotal role in leading and organizing the ensemble, assisting his younger siblings in achieving international recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alan Osmond was an American singer and songwriter, recognized as the eldest performing member of The Osmonds, a highly popular pop group during the 1970s. He played a pivotal role in leading and organizing the ensemble, assisting his younger siblings in achieving international recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alan first drew attention through The Andy Williams Show, which provided opportunities for the entire family. In addition to performing, he made significant contributions as a composer and producer, influencing many of the group’s most successful songs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alan first drew attention through The Andy Williams Show, which provided opportunities for the entire family. In addition to performing, he made significant contributions as a composer and producer, influencing many of the group’s most successful songs. {{/usCountry}}

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Renowned for his strong principles, he consistently emphasized the importance of family, faith, and discipline throughout his life. His leadership and vision were fundamental to the Osmonds’ success and enduring legacy

Alan Osmond's wife and kids

Alan wed Suzanne Pinegar in 1974. Their union endured for decades and remained a pivotal aspect of his existence. Suzanne supported him unwaveringly through both his professional triumphs and health struggles, providing steadfast encouragement, particularly during his fight against multiple sclerosis.

Alan Osmond and his spouse, Suzanne, were the proud parents of eight sons. Their children include: Michael Osmond, Nathan Osmond, David Osmond, Douglas Osmond, Scott Osmond, Alex Osmond, Joshua Osmond and Daniel Osmond.

Alan frequently discussed instilling strong values in his sons, emphasizing faith, discipline, and family cohesion. Several of his children, such as Nathan and David, have also embarked on careers in music and public service, thereby perpetuating the Osmond family tradition.

Who is Suzanne Pinegar?

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Suzanne, the wife of Alan Osmond, was born on May 11, 1953, in Spanish Fork, Utah, into a notably large family. She grew up in a household that upheld many traditional values, with a strong focus on faith and discipline within her community. Raised in a bustling family of six children, Suzanne completed her education at Brigham Young University.

According to a report from Page Six, prior to her marriage to Alan, Suzanne experienced a conventional American upbringing. She was recognized for her high level of involvement in school activities. She met Alan at Brigham University, where she served as a cheerleader.

Alan Osmond's net worth

Alan Osmond's net worth is believed to be between $2 million and $6 million, according to several public assessments.

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He accumulated his wealth mainly through his extensive career as a member of The Osmonds, a highly successful family group from the 1970s. His earnings were derived from music sales, live performances, television appearances, and songwriting royalties.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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