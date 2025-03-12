Alarmed TSA agents stop man for hiding something in his pants at Newark Airport – he pulls out a live turtle

A Pennsylvania man reportedly missed his flight after being caught with a live turtle hidden in his pants. The discovery was made while he was passing through security at a New Jersey airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration, New York Post reported. TSA stops man hiding live turtle in his pants at Newark Airport (@TSA_Northeast/X)

TSA agents conducted a pat-down after the traveller set off alarms while walking through the body scanner at Newark International Airport last week. The agents then realised something was hidden near the man’s groin.

When officers asked the man what he was concealing, he reached into his pants and pulled out a live turtle wrapped in a towel.

The man revealed on the spot that the 5-inch critter was a red-eared slider turtle, known to be popular pets. The turtle was confiscated and the man was escorted out of the airport by Port Authority police. It is unclear if the man, who is from East Stroudsburg, is going to face charges or penalties for carrying the turtle.

“We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants,” TSA Federal Security Director for New Jersey Thomas Carter said.

“As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man’s actions,” he added.

A spokesperson for the TSA says pets, including turtles, can be taken through checkpoints, but only if they are kept in cages or containers, ABC27 reported.

What are red-eared slider turtles?

Red-eared slider turtles (Trachemys scripta elegans) are known to be native to North America. The turtles have an olive green to brown shell that is patterned with yellow spots or stripes. According to the Department of Conservation, “Most individuals have a distinctive red stripe behind their eyes but some may have an all-black head.” These turtles can live for up to 50 years in captivity.

The Department of Conservation adds, “To live a healthy life, red-eared sliders need a large heated indoor aquarium that holds at least 400 litres of water, along with a high-quality water filter and regulated lighting. This set-up can cost up to $3,000. If red-eared sliders live in an outdoor pond, it must be secure. These animals are excellent climbers and have a strong desire to seek out new habitat in the spring. They can travel several kilometres overland.”