82 fireworks, 3 knives, 2 replica firearms: Prohibited items found in Philly-bound woman's bag at LA airport shocks TSA

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a woman carrying dozens of fireworks and weapons in her carry-on luggage in Los Angeles. TSA reportedly flagged the Philadelphia-bound airline passenger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 15 after screeners noticed various prohibited items. TSA finds fireworks, knives, replica firearms in woman's bag at LA airport (Pixabay - representational image)

Inside, authorities found 82 fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms and a canister of pepper spray. "The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning," LAX TSA Federal Security Director Jason Pantages said in an online press statement. “This traveler should have followed TSA’s tried and true advice - unpack your bag before you pack it to ensure you don’t bring any prohibited items to the security checkpoint. We are in the midst of the holiday travel season when security checkpoints will be busy everywhere. Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport.”

The woman was reportedly carrying consumer-grade fireworks, which are usually weaker in explosiveness than the ones used in professional displays. The TSA said in the press statement that “what happened Sunday, December 15, 2024, at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) surprised even the longest tenured and most experienced TSA officer.”

Police reportedly interviewed the passenger and the LAX bomb squad confiscated the fireworks.﻿

The rules

Explosives are never permitted in checked or carried on luggage. Knives, replica firearms, and small amounts of pepper spray can be carried in checked bags for domestic flights.

The TSA says, “One 4 ounce container of pepper spray is permitted in checked baggage provided it is equipped with a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge. Self-defense sprays containing more than 2 percent by mass of tear gas are prohibited in checked baggage. Some airlines do not allow for transport of pepper spray, so travelers are encouraged to contact their individual airline.”