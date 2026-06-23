Alaska coast guard helicopter crash: MH-60 Jayhawk goes down in Sitka, search and rescue crews responding

A helicopter with the US Coast Guard has gone down in Alaska's Sitka on Monday afternoon, the US Coast Guard confirmed in a post on social media. The post said that the helicopter crash involved a MH-60 Jayhawk chopper, and first responders are at the scene. Members of the US Coast Guard guard the access point near US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. (Representational) (AFP)

No details regarding how many crew members were on board the aircraft have been released by the US Coast Guard, as of now.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is actively responding to a reported crash involving a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter that occurred today in Sitka, Alaska. First responders and search and rescue assets are currently responding,” the update read. "The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members."

“Is our absolute, immediate priority,” a follow-up stated. “The cause of the incident is not yet known. A formal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.”

Sitka is a coastal city on the west side of Baranof Island in southeastern Alaska, along the Gulf of Alaska. It lies about 95 miles southwest of Juneau and is accessible primarily by air or ferry.

This is a breaking news.