Alaska coast guard helicopter crash: MH-60 Jayhawk goes down in Sitka, search and rescue crews responding
A US Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crashed in Sitka, Alaska. Rescue crews are responding, while officials investigate the cause and crew status.
A helicopter with the US Coast Guard has gone down in Alaska's Sitka on Monday afternoon, the US Coast Guard confirmed in a post on social media. The post said that the helicopter crash involved a MH-60 Jayhawk chopper, and first responders are at the scene.
No details regarding how many crew members were on board the aircraft have been released by the US Coast Guard, as of now.
“The U.S. Coast Guard is actively responding to a reported crash involving a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter that occurred today in Sitka, Alaska. First responders and search and rescue assets are currently responding,” the update read. "The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members."
“Is our absolute, immediate priority,” a follow-up stated. “The cause of the incident is not yet known. A formal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.”
Sitka is a coastal city on the west side of Baranof Island in southeastern Alaska, along the Gulf of Alaska. It lies about 95 miles southwest of Juneau and is accessible primarily by air or ferry.
This is a breaking news.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More