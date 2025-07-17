Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Alaska tsunami warning: Sirens sound, residents evacuate after earthquake | Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 03:29 am IST

A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska after 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Sand Point. Videos show warning sirens blaring as residents evacuated.

A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska on Wednesday after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Sand Point. Videos shared online show warning sirens blaring as residents evacuated to higher ground. According to unconfirmed reports, water is receding in several parts of Alaska.

A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska.(UnSplash)
A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska.(UnSplash)

Residents received an alert stating, “The National Weather Service has issued a TSUNAMI WARNING. A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”

 

Also Read: Alaska tsunami warning: List of areas under threat after Sand Point earthquake

According to NWS Anchorage, areas on alert include Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak. The alert does not extend to Anchorage.

In a post on X, NWS Anchorage stated, “Tsunami Warning has been issued for the Alaska Peninsula areas from the Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass. Cities included are Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak. We can say with reasonable confidence that the Kenai Peninsula Borough locations will not see impacts.”

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred 87 kilometers south of Sand Point at 4:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. It occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Alaska tsunami warning: Sirens sound, residents evacuate after earthquake | Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On