Alaska tsunami warning: Sirens sound, residents evacuate after earthquake | Videos

A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska on Wednesday after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Sand Point. Videos shared online show warning sirens blaring as residents evacuated to higher ground. According to unconfirmed reports, water is receding in several parts of Alaska. A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska.(UnSplash)

Residents received an alert stating, “The National Weather Service has issued a TSUNAMI WARNING. A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”

According to NWS Anchorage, areas on alert include Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak. The alert does not extend to Anchorage.

In a post on X, NWS Anchorage stated, “Tsunami Warning has been issued for the Alaska Peninsula areas from the Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass. Cities included are Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak. We can say with reasonable confidence that the Kenai Peninsula Borough locations will not see impacts.”

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred 87 kilometers south of Sand Point at 4:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. It occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers.