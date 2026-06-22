Alberto Carvalho resigns: LAUSD Superintendent steps down almost 4 months after FBI raid at home and office

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has resigned, nearly four months after the FBI raided his home and office. The home of Carvalho, who held the role for just over four years, was raided as part of a fraud and corruption probe, the New York Post reported.
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Carvalho tendered his resignation Sunday, June 21, and said it would be effective immediately, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It has been a great honor to serve you,” the 61-year-old wrote in the note. “Over the past four years, together, we have made historic progress — gains that belong to our students, our educators, staff and our communities.”
Carvalho wrote in his resignation letter to the LAUSD that he did not want to become a “distraction” to students. “Placing students first has always guided my work,” he said.
Carvalho, however, did not make any direct reference to the ongoing FBI investigation. Sources said that the probe is linked to a corruption scandal from a botched AI education company, per the New York Times. LAUSD officials said that they will release a statement later.
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.