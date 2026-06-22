Alberto Carvalho resigns: LAUSD Superintendent steps down almost 4 months after FBI raid at home and office

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has resigned, nearly four months after the FBI raided his home and office. The home of Carvalho, who held the role for just over four years, was raided as part of a fraud and corruption probe, the New York Post reported.

Alberto Carvalho resigns: LAUSD Superintendent steps down almost four months after FBI raid at home and office (Alberto Carvalho/LinkedIn)

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Carvalho tendered his resignation Sunday, June 21, and said it would be effective immediately, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It has been a great honor to serve you,” the 61-year-old wrote in the note. “Over the past four years, together, we have made historic progress — gains that belong to our students, our educators, staff and our communities.”

Carvalho wrote in his resignation letter to the LAUSD that he did not want to become a “distraction” to students. “Placing students first has always guided my work,” he said.

Carvalho, however, did not make any direct reference to the ongoing FBI investigation. Sources said that the probe is linked to a corruption scandal from a botched AI education company, per the New York Times. LAUSD officials said that they will release a statement later.

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