Alberto Carvalho salary and net worth: How much does the LAUSD superintendent earn? Details

Amid the FBI raid at the office and residence of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, interest is growing in his salary and net worth. Alberto M Carvalho, the superintendent of LAUSD. (Alberto Carvalho on X)

The FBI has not clarified why a search warrant was executed at Carvalho's home in San Pedro and his office in downtown Los Angeles. According to the New York Post, a location in Miami where Carvalho previously worked was also raided.

The detail of the investigation remains unclear as the search warrant affidavit was sealed. The FBI has not filed any charges against Carvalho, as of now. Sources familiar with the probe told local media on condition of anonymity that the raid was in relation to an ongoing investigation.

In this article, we will take a look at his salary as the LAUSD superintendent and his net worth from decades of careers in several US Schools.

What Is Alberto Carvalho's Salary? What To Know On His Net Worth LAUSD superintendents earn a base salary of around $440,000 annually. It also includes perks like a $50,000 annual retirement annuity. There are also additional performance bonuses based on tied to performance and district size. Thus, Alberto Carvalho makes around $500,00 a year serving as the superintendent of LAUSD.

Also read: Was Katherine Short married? What to know on Martin Short's daughter's family amid suicide

Carvalho's salary has remained steady at $440,000 since his initial agreement, marking a significant increase from his prior Miami-Dade role. In September 2025, the LAUSD board extended Alberto Carvalho's contract for five years, through to 2030.

However, Alberto Carvalho's net worth is not publicly disclosed.

Notably, Carvalho has strongly criticized immigration raids nationwide. He called US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s actions “despicable” and urged protection for students and families in California.