Was Katherine Short married? What to know on Martin Short's daughter's family amid suicide

The suicide of Martin Short's eldest daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Short, has briefly shaken Hollywood. While a representative of Short confirmed the death of Katherine in a statement, TMZ reported, citing the LAPD, that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. Martin Short at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. (AFP)

A statement from a representative of Martin Short to the media stated: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short."

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The death of Katherine Elizabeth Short has sparked massive interest in her life, whether she was married, and what she did professionally. In this article, we'll take a look at what we know about her family.

Was Katherine Elizabeth Short Married? Katherine Elizabeth Short maintained a private life and rarely made appearances alongside her celebrity father. There is no information available on whether she was married or had a family. There are no public records that have either the Short family or Katherine herself confirming a relationship or marriage.

Katherine Elizabeth Short was the eldest of the three adopted children of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman. Dolman died from ovarian cancer in 2010 after three decades of marriage.

TMZ reports that Katherine Elizabeth Short was a social worker who worked with a San Francisco-based NGO, 'Bring Change 2 Mind,', founded by actor Glenn Close. The report notes that she was a New York University graduate who later obtained a Masters degree from the University of Southern California.

What To Know About Katherine Short's Suicide The circumstances of Katherine Elizabeth Short's death are unclear. The family did not confirm the cause of death, and it was TMZ that reported, citing law enforcement sources, that she died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The report noted that LAPD and LA Fire officials arrived at the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles residence of Katherine Elizabeth around 6:45pm CT on Monday. She was found lifeless with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.