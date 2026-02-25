Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman's tragic story surfaces after daughter Katherine's suicide death

Comedy legend Martin Short has suffered another personal blow, 14 years after his wife, Nancy Dolman, died of cancer. The 75-year-old's daughter, Katherine, died by suicide on Monday, it was revealed. Representatives confirmed the news to multiple news outlets, including TMZ and the Daily Mail. Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short arrive at the 83rd Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world,” the statement read.

How did Martin Short's daughter die? The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from a Hollywood Hills home at 6:41 PM local time on Monday. They found a female, approximately 41 years old. LAPD told PEOPLE the call was about a possible suicide. TMZ reported that Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Who was Katherine Short? Katherine was Martin Short and Nancy Dolman's adopted daughter. They also have two sons - Oliver and Henry. The 42-year-old worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker. She held a part-time job at the clinic, Amae Health.

She received a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006. She then did her master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010. Katherine attended a few public events with her father over the years.

Nancy Dolman's tragic story Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, died in 2010 of ovarian cancer. The two were married for 30 years at the time. Speaking in 2019 about his wife, Short said his marriage was like a ‘triumph’. He admitted that he still 'talks' to his late wife all the time.

Short told AARP magazine: “With real tragedy, you become a little more daring. It's the yin to the yang: the positive part of life's dark side.”

In his memoir, the comedian said Nancy's death was 'by far the most awful thing I've been through'. Martin told his youngest son, Harry, the night before Nancy died: “This will make you stronger. This will make you more determined.”