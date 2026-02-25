Who is Alberto Carvalho and why FBI is raiding the LAUSD superintendent's home and office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday raided the residence and office of Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). The FBI has not officially disclosed the investigation under which Carvalho's home and office were raided. A source familiar with the raid told ABC7 of Los Angeles that it was related to an "ongoing investigation." Los Angeles District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. (AP)

Carvalho has been serving as the superintendent of LAUSD since February 2022. LAUSD is the country's second-largest school district, serving nearly half a million students. Among the locations raided was Carvalho's home in San Pedro and his office in LA. A location in Miami where Carvalho previously worked was also raided as part of the probe, the New York Post reported.

The nature of the allegations against Carvalho, if any, are unclear. No information on the case has been officially disclosed by the FBI, as of now.

Who is Alberto Carvalho? Born in 1965 in Lisbon, Portugal, Alberto Carvalho immigrated to the United States in the early 1980s as a teenager. Starting as an undocumented immigrant in the country, he rose to become one of the most celebrated school educators in the country.

After arriving in the US, a local congressman sponsored his student visa, enabling him to attend Broward College and later Nova Southeastern University.

Carvalho started his teaching career in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), Florida, with his first appointment coming at the Miami Jackson Senior High School. At M-DCPS, he rose the ranks to become principal, chief communications officer, and lobbyist, before becoming the superintendent in 2008.

Carvalho became LAUSD superintendent in February 2022.

Carvalho Has Been Vocal Against The ICE Raids Alberto Carvalho, notably, has been vocal against the ongoing immigration raids in the country, especially in Minnesota, California, and Maine, among others. Back in July 2025, when a video emerged of ICE agents allegedly urinating on the ground of a Pico Rivera school, he called the ICE's actions “despicable."

Then, in September 2025, he called for students and their families to be protected from the ICE's actions in California.

“Despite the injustice. Despite the fear. Despite the pressure. Despite the unbearable lack of humanity. Our kids are soaring,” he had said at a presser. . “And for the second year in a row, these students have provided best-in-class achievement across all grade levels.”