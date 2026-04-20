Alexandria VA fire: Blaze near Bren Mar Park Elementary School sends smoke into Springfield
Residents in nearby communities, including Springfield, are reporting smoke in the area.
A second-alarm fire has reportedly broken out at or near Bren Mar Park Elementary School in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia. According to Alert Page, crews reported heavy flames coming from the two-story building upon arrival at 6344 Beryl Road. Residents in nearby communities, including Springfield, are reporting smoke in the area.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More