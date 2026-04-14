All about Anna Kepner's family: Father, mother, stepmother and siblings

Anna Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in connection with her death aboard a Carnival Cruise ship in November last year.

What we know about the case

Anna Kepner was traveling with her family on the Carnival Horizon in November when her body was discovered on November 6.(UnSplash)

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Anna Kepner was traveling with her family on the Carnival Horizon in November when her body was discovered on November 6, concealed under a bed in a cabin she shared with two other teens, including her younger stepbrother. The ship was nearing the end of its voyage and was scheduled to return to Florida.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be mechanical asphyxia, a condition in which breathing is obstructed by external force or pressure.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss,” U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones said in a written statement. “A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters."

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{{^usCountry}} The boy was initially charged as a juvenile on February 2, and the case remained sealed. It was later unsealed after US District Judge Beth Bloom ruled that he would be prosecuted as an adult at the request of federal prosecutors. Court records indicate that the defense did not object. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy was initially charged as a juvenile on February 2, and the case remained sealed. It was later unsealed after US District Judge Beth Bloom ruled that he would be prosecuted as an adult at the request of federal prosecutors. Court records indicate that the defense did not object. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Adriana Hernandez kidnapping: Florida Amber Alert issued for missing teen from Santa Rosa County; what we know Who was Anna Kepner? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Adriana Hernandez kidnapping: Florida Amber Alert issued for missing teen from Santa Rosa County; what we know Who was Anna Kepner? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anna Kepner was an 18-year-old from Titusville, Florida, and a high school senior expected to graduate in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anna Kepner was an 18-year-old from Titusville, Florida, and a high school senior expected to graduate in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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A fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, she hoped to become a cheerleader at the University of Georgia.

Anna also planned to join the US Navy and later work as a K9 police officer, according to her obituary.

"She had just finished taking the test to join the military," her family told ABC News. "She was already talking to recruiters and had chosen her career path. She wanted to do something that would help her community."

Her obituary described her as “pure energy,” “bubbly, funny, outgoing, and completely herself.”

"She never had a filter, and that was part of her charm," the description continued. "Whether she was practicing new makeup looks (even if she had nowhere to go), making TikToks in front of the mirror, or blasting a perfectly curated playlist on the boat. Anna lived every day with her whole heart. She loved the sun, the water, boat days, island days, and beach days, anything that let her soak in the light she so easily radiated to others."

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Also Read: Anna Kepner cause of death: What is a bar hold choke? Shocking revelation in Carnival cruise case

Anna Kepner's family

Anna was the daughter of Christopher “Chris” Kepner and Heather Wright. Her stepmother, Shauntel Hudson-Kepner, who is married to her father, was also on the cruise.

Siblings

She is survived by seven siblings: Andrew, Tim, Alex, Connor, Cody, Kylie, and Brooke.

"She loved her siblings deeply and made sure they always felt it whether it be taking them to the park, Halloween Horror Nights, or just out for fun, because that’s who she was: thoughtful, nurturing, and always thinking of others," her obituary said.

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(With inputs from AP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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