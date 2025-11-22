Anna Kepner cause of death: What is a bar hold choke? Shocking revelation in Carnival cruise case

Anna Kepner's death investigation might have revealed a massive clue. The 18-year-old cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, died of asphyxiation from a bar hold, as per ABC News. Kepner was found dead on a Carnival Horizon cruise ship. The Kepner family was on a six-day Caribbean cruise on the Carnival Horizon, when a maid found Anna dead on November 7. (X/@TrueCrimeUpdat)

As per the publication, investigators found two bruises on the side of her neck. The source further told ABC News that sexual assault is not evident during preliminary investigation. They added that no drugs or alcohol appeared to be in her system either. Notably, autopsy and toxicology reports that can confirm such details have not been completed.

Anna Kepner case update

Kepner was found dead under a bed and her body was wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests, the publication reported. A separate family court matter involving the Kepners has had a filing showing that the stepsibling could be facing charges.

Shauntel Hudson -- Kepner's stepmother, who was present on the cruise with her children and Kepner's father -- had asked for a delay in her custody hearing. This is because one of her minor children may face criminal charges, as per the filing. Meanwhile, the filing reportedly noted that the FBI was carrying out an investigation, “arising out of the sudden death of 18 year old Anna Kepner.”

What is a bar hold choke?

In a bar hold choke the choker's arm goes across a person's neck. It can be applied from the rear, which makes it a type of a rear naked choke. The vicious move is believed to have asphyxiated and then killed her.

The Kepner family was on a six-day Caribbean cruise on the Carnival Horizon, when a maid made the horrifying discovery on November 7. Her stepbrother reportedly had an obsession with her, even climbing on top of her one time, when she was asleep.

“He’s like infatuated, attracted to her like crazy. He always wanted to date her,” the father of Kepner's ex-boyfriend had told Inside Edition.