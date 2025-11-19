Anna Kepner update: Stepbrother may face charges as alleged ‘uncle’ makes big suspect claim

In a fresh twist in the case of Anna Kepner, the 18-year-old from Titusville, Florida, who passed away mysteriously aboard a Carnival Cruise ship, ABC News reported, citing a court filing that Kepner's stepbrother, a minor, may face charges for her death. Titusville, Florida teen Anna Kepner died mysteriously aboard a cruise ship off Florida's coast.(Anna Kepner/ Instagram)

The update comes after a man claiming to be Anna Kepner's uncle alleged that her stepbrother is responsible for her death. The FBI is investigating Kepner's passing aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Horizon ship, which was on its way to the Caribbean from Florida.

Kepner's body was found by a staff at the cruise, reportedly stuffed under a bed, on November 8. The Miami-Dade medical examiner has confirmed that she passed away the day before, on November 7.

Fresh Turn In Anna Kepner's Death Row

The row over Anna Kepner's death took a fresh twist on Monday when a man named Martin Donohue claimed to be the uncle of Anna Kepner and alleged that Kepner's stepbrother "killed her, stuffed her under a bed, and covered her with life jackets." The post has now been deleted.

Donohue claimed that the stepbrother reportedly slept on the bed "like nothing happened" and “told his mother when no one could find Anna on the ship.”

While his claims remain unverified, ABC7 reported, citing a court filing that Kepner's stepbrother may face charges in the case. However, the charges are not yet confirmed, and it is also not immediately clear what their nature is.

ABC7 reported that Kepner's stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, has filed a motion for a continuance to delay her hearing as one of her minor children is being investigated in the case.

"The Respondent has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys, that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children of this instant action," the filing stated, per the report.

"Any testimony the Respondent may give, either written or oral, could be prejudicial to her or her adolescent child in this pending criminal investigation, therefore the Respondent cannot be compelled to testify."

Anna Kepner Probe: What We Know So Far

While Kepner's cause of death remains under investigation, very few details have been revealed in the case. Earlier, Kepner's father, Christian Kepner, claimed that the FBI had kept him in the dark regarding what happened to the 18-year-old. Those claims are now being scrutinized amid the row over the stepbrother potentially facing charges.

Kepner, a senior at Temple Christian School, Titusville, was part of the school's gymnastics and cheerleading team. Her family revealed that she wanted to join the army after graduating. Her graduation was scheduled in May 2026.