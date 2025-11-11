Anna Kepner's cause of death revealed? Teen's death on Carnival Cruise ship sparks row

Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old student from Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida, was found dead aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship on Saturday, November 8, her family confirmed. Kepner, who was a cheerleader at the Florida school, was found dead inside a room on the cruise that was on its way from Florida to the Caribbean. Anna Kepner, a high school cheerleader, passed away on a Carnival Cruise ship.(X)

According to reports, the ship returned to Miami from mid-sea after Kepner's body was found. Carnival Cruise Line also confirmed the death, though they did not identify the victim. They also confirmed that the FBI is investigation the death.

After confirmation from the family, on Monday, Temple Christian School paid tribute to Kepner in the parking lot.

What Happened To Anna Kepner?

Although Kepner's cause of death has not officially been released, the circumstances surrounding it have caused a row. Claims have surfaced on social media that Kepner may have been stabbed to death, though it remains to be confirmed by the authorities.

"The death of a guest traveling on the Carnival Horizon voyage that returned to PortMiami on Saturday morning, Nov. 8 is being investigated by the FBI," Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

"Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, it is up to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office to provide further details. Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest."

As of now, the FBI has not released information on the circumstances of Anna Kepner's death.

Also read: Jackie Chan death rumors debunked: 71-year-old actor alive and well

Who Was Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner was an 18-year-old student at the Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida. A cheerleader of the school's sports team, Kepner's family revealed that she was set to graduate in May and wanted to join the army.

“She had just finished taking the test to join the military,” a family member told ABC News “She was already talking to recruiters and had chosen her career path. She wanted to do something that would help her community.”

“She was the best child you could ever meet,” they added. “We'll always remember her for who she was.”