Jackie Chan death rumors debunked: 71-year-old actor alive and well

Several posts on X and Facebook have claimed that actor Jackie Chan has passed away, with some even asserting that the news was confirmed by his wife and daughter. These claims are false. The 71-year-old actor is alive and well.

Rumors

One set of identical posts falsely claimed that Chan had died due to complications from a decades-old on-set injury.

One post read, "Jackie Chan, 71, passes away after battle with complications from decades of on-set injuries – family confirms heartbreaking loss amid tributes from Hollywood legends."

Another claimed he died from unspecified health complications: “Jackie Chan, the legendary 2016 honorary Oscar winner, has been confirmed dead after months of treatment — and the cryptic words from his family have sparked more questions than answer."

Reactions

Some users expressed disbelief while others reminded people to verify information before sharing.

One person wrote, "Did Jackie Chan really die or yall just playing."

Another added, "Why’d someone post that Jackie Chan died???? Almost ruined my day. Sheesh, I was stressed."

A third person commented, "Jackie Chan died 4 days ago and nobody said anything????"

Another wrote, "Daaaaam not my boy Jackie Chan died."

Another commented, "Just a reminder people, do your own research before sharing certain posts yall find on these social network platforms...I already had to tell like 10 different people Jackie Chan aint dead."

Not the first time

This is not the first time Jackie Chan has been the subject of death hoaxes. In 2015, he addressed similar rumors, saying, "I was shocked by two news reports when I got off the plane. First of all, don’t worry! I’m still alive. Second, don’t believe the scam on Weibo using my name about the Red Pockets."