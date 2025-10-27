Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan in Beverly Hills, fans speculate if the action star would be part of Krissh 4

Hrithik Roshan is currently in the United States enjoying a well-deserved holiday. On Monday, he delighted fans by sharing pictures with legendary action star Jackie Chan. The unexpected meeting between the two global icons quickly set social media abuzz. Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan's surprise encounter in Beverly Hills thrilled fans on social media and sparked speculation about future projects.

When Hrithik met Jackie Chan

Hrithik posted photos from their meeting in Beverly Hills on Instagram, captioning them, "Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always.”

In the pictures, Hrithik looked effortlessly stylish in an all-white ensemble, a crisp T-shirt paired with a white denim jacket, matching pants, and a chic hat. Jackie Chan sported a relaxed black shirt and pants with a hat, flashing his signature warm smile for the camera.

Fan react

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing the two stars together. One social media user wrote, "2 legendary actors in one frame.". Another one commented, "Teach him how to dance and ask him to teach you some Kung-fu." A third comment read, "This is happiness at another level, two true legends together". Fourth comment read, “Surely, age is just a number for these two”. Some even speculated that Jackie might be making an appearance in Hrithik’s next superhero outing, commenting, “Lagta hai Krrish 4 aani wali (seems like Krissh 4 is rolling already)”

Hrithik's latest work

Hrithik’s last big-screen outing, War 2, proved to be not one of his best-performing films at the box office, grossing only ₹365 crore worldwide. The film, a high-octane sequel to his 2019 hit War, with Jr NTR, was one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Currently, Hrithik is gearing up for Krrish 4, which he will not only star in but also direct for the first time. The film is set to expand the superhero universe he began with Koi... Mil Gaya.

As for Jackie Chan, the global action legend was last seen in Karate Kid: Legends, where he reprised his iconic role as Mr Han, mentoring a new generation. The film earned $116.8 million globally.