For the first time since Marshawn Kneeland's death last week, the Dallas Cowboys gathered at the team facility on Monday still mourning the loss of the 24-year-old defensive lineman. Cowboys return from bye mourning death of Marshawn Kneeland

Kneeland's locker at The Star was transformed into a memorial for teammates and staff last week with flowers and cards creating a temporary memorial during the team's bye week.

Kneeland died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Thursday morning according to police in pursuit following a traffic violation.

"This is a pain that you don't wish upon anybody. You wish none of us had to go through this," quarterback Dak Prescott said last week. "You wish Marshawn didn't have to go through what he went through. Just thankful for each moment we have in this life, and don't take it for granted, hug and love on those that you do."

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Monday the team is still stunned by the events and attempting to support each other as they get back to work and prepare to play next Monday at Las Vegas.

"You're playing a game that means a lot to a lot of people but there are things a lot more important than that. Certainly, that's what we're going through this week," Jones said Monday in an interview with 105.3 FM The Fan. "So that'll be first and foremost. But then we do know, like anything, you've got to get back to work. We just want to continue to honor Marshawn and do everything the very best way we can."

NFL teams observed a moment of silence on Sunday for Kneeland and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who died at 84.

The Cowboys are planning to work with the family of Kneeland, a second-round pick in 2024, on the best way to honor his memory. A remberance will take place at a later date. The Cowboys are on the road this week and next plays at home Nov. 23 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The biggest thing was his energy and the way he played the game," Jones said. "He had a big passion and love for the game. He played with a high motor. He loved to get after it. Certainly, that jumped off the tape when you watched Marshawn when we were scouting him. I mean he just jumped off the tape, how he hustled, how he played the game, his passion for the game.

"And certainly, he was that way as a person and played that way for us and we're just going to miss him so much."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.